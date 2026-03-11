Skip to Content

Watch: Apple's Lesser-Known Co-Founder Ronald Wayne to Appear at Event Tonight

by

Following the release of his new book Apple: The First 50 Years, tech columnist David Pogue is hosting an Apple at 50: Five Decades of Thinking Different event at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California tonight.

wwdc sans text feature
The event will be live streamed on YouTube for free, starting at 7 p.m. Pacific Time.

"From the early garage days of the 1970s, to the heyday of the Macintosh in the 1980s, to Apple's transformation in the 2000s with the iPhone, the program will explore how Apple repeatedly redefined itself while holding fast to a distinctive vision," the Computer History Museum said, in the YouTube stream's description.

The event will feature speakers from across multiple Apple eras, including:

  • John Sculley: Apple's CEO from 1983 to 1993
  • Chris Espinosa: Apple's longest-serving employee
  • Avie Tevanian: Apple's former Chief Software Technology Officer
  • Jon Rubinstein: Apple's former SVP of Hardware Engineering (appearing by video)

Pogue is a CBS Sunday Morning correspondent, and he spent many years writing about Apple and technology for The New York Times and Macworld.

In a social media post, Pogue said the event will also feature Ronald Wayne, the lesser-known third co-founder of Apple alongside Steve Jobs and Steve Wozniak. It is unclear if Wayne will be attending the event in person or if he will speak.

Wayne sold his 10% share of Apple back to Jobs and Wozniak just 12 days after the company was established in 1976, to avoid personal financial risk. His share of the company would be worth hundreds of billions of dollars today.

The live stream is below.


Pogue said there will be seven key Apple figures participating in the event, so there should be two others beyond the names listed above. Perhaps it is a surprise.

The Computer History Museum has an Apple at 50 page with a timeline of the company's history, old photos, interviews, rare prototypes, and more.

Pogue's book Apple: The First 50 Years is available in hardcover and digital formats.

In time for Apple's 50th anniversary on April 1, 2026, the 608-page book explores the first five decades of the company's history. Pogue interviewed 150 key people who shaped Apple into what it is today, including Wozniak, Sculley, former design chief Jony Ive, and others.

The book provides "new facts that correct the record":

In time for Apple's 50th anniversary, CBS Sunday Morning correspondent David Pogue tells the iconic company's entire life story: how it was born, nearly died, was born again under Steve Jobs, and became, under CEO Tim Cook, the most valuable company in the world. The book features full-color photos, new facts that correct the record and illuminate its subversive culture, and fresh interviews with the legendary figures who shaped Apple into what it is today.

