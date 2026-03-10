Skip to Content

Apple Holds an Edge as Laptop Prices Could Face a 40% Increase

Apple's Mac lineup will soon span a wider price range than ever, from the new $599 MacBook Neo to a rumored top-of-the-line MacBook "Ultra" expected later this year. However, new research suggests the broader laptop market could be heading for a painful price adjustment.

According to TrendForce, surging memory and CPU costs could push mainstream laptop retail prices up by nearly 40% in 2026. The firm modeled a laptop with a $900 MSRP and found that DRAM and SSD (normally around 15% of a device's bill of materials) have ballooned to over 30% following several quarters of sharp price increases. That alone could force retail prices up by more than 30% if brands want to hold their margins.

Intel has raised prices on entry-level and older-generation laptop CPUs by more than 15%, notes the report, with further hikes planned for mainstream and higher-end platforms in the second quarter. When combined, memory and CPU could end up accounting for 58% of laptop component costs, up from roughly 45%.

Apple designs its own silicon, which gives it considerable insulation from Intel-driven CPU volatility. The MacBook Neo's A18 Pro chip, for instance, is produced by TSMC under Apple's direct supply agreements. But Apple is not immune to memory market pressures – DRAM and NAND flash costs affect Macs across the line, from the Neo's fixed 8GB of RAM to the high-capacity configurations in the MacBook Pro.

Just last week, Apple removed the 512GB memory upgrade option when purchasing a Mac Studio, with the machine now maxing out at 256GB. The latter option also got a price rise – it used to cost $1,600 to go from 96GB to 256GB on the high-end M3 Ultra machine, but now it costs $2,000.

TrendForce notes that "tier-one brands" with deep supplier relationships are most well-positioned to deal with the price squeeze. That bodes well for Apple, but killing off the Mac Studio upgrade option shows it's not completely invulnerable to broader market pressures.

Top Rated Comments

ProMotionPotato Avatar
ProMotionPotato
9 hours ago at 04:54 am
8GB RAM wasn’t about being cheap. It was about minimizing RAM exposure at the exact moment memory prices are spiking. Every gigabyte you don’t ship is a gigabyte you don’t have to buy at peak cycle pricing.

At the same time, Apple avoids the CPU price hikes hitting Windows laptops because its chips are built through TSMC instead of coming from Intel.

So while much of the PC market may be forced to raise prices, the Neo is still sitting at $599.

The funny part is the forum spent pages calling the Neo a bad deal. By the end of 2026, it might be the only deal left in that category.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Big_D Avatar
Big_D
9 hours ago at 05:19 am

I'm not sure I agree with that. If you're trying to make the cheapest notebook in your lineup, specifically for education that competes with the education-ubiquitous Chromebook, you do everything you can to cut costs. Also, the standard issue laptop in my company for "normal" employees has been a MacBook with 8 GB of RAM for at least 4 years even before the DRAM shortage. I had to get special approval to get the "engineering" config MacBook Pro with 16 GB of memory and if it wasn't for sh*t developers who can't manage memory/prevent memory leaks, it would be fine even for my data analysis heavy role. However, as it is, certain mainstream apps are constantly leaking memory and causing my system to lock up so the company is refreshing my 4 year old MBP with one that now has 24 GB of RAM.

If you're not running LLM locally, Mac laptops don't need massive amounts of RAM unless running productivity apps that are dogsh*t at memory management which wouldn't apply to EDU customers.
I was running an 8GB Air M1 as IT Manager, it was fine, until I started to need to use Parallels regularly. That was the only reason I needed to go above 8GB.

Our Windows laptops, on the other hand, have had 16GB as standard for the last couple of years, because if you have a multi-way Teams conference on an 8GB Windows laptop, you have to close pretty much every application, otherwise it grinds to a halt.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
M
MiamiFL
9 hours ago at 05:00 am
I'm so tired of these baseless speculations from MR and other sites like Ars and TF that the discontinuation of the 512 GB Mac Studio is solely because of the RAM shortage vs lack of demand for a product that will be replaced in months by a machine that is MUCH better. Even if it was partially due to RAM shortage, it's that they don't want the 512 GB of the m3 Ultra eating into the supply of the upcoming m5 Ultra flagship Mac Studio.

I've seen way too many people saying the removal of the m3 ultra with 512 GB means the m5 Ultra will now max out at 256 GB which there is ZERO evidence for and there's no way Apple would allow that to happen on a new flagship product even if they have to raise the price of the maxed out config. You don't go from offering a m3 ultra with 512 GB of RAM to offering a m5 Ultra with 256 GB of RAM.

Apple has already secured it's DRAM supply for the 1H26 which would include the Mac Studio m5 Ultra. I won't believe such nonsense until I see reliable analysts with a proven track record saying the Mac Studio m5 Ultra will max out at 256 GB... until then it's just FUD.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Big_D Avatar
Big_D
9 hours ago at 05:14 am
The price rises are a factor, though.

Not Macs, but we bought servers with 2 processors and 1TB RAM last October. I just got a quote for another batch of servers, this time with 1 processor and 512GB RAM, they are about 30% more expensive than the bigger server were last year!
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
QuarterSwede Avatar
QuarterSwede
9 hours ago at 05:28 am

I was running an 8GB Air M1 as IT Manager, it was fine, until I started to need to use Parallels regularly. That was the only reason I needed to go above 8GB.

Our Windows laptops, on the other hand, have had 16GB as standard for the last couple of years, because if you have a multi-way Teams conference on an 8GB Windows laptop, you have to close pretty much every application, otherwise it grinds to a halt.
Oh Teams … it uses 1GB by itself when I’m just using it for texting. It’s obscene.

But that’s what you get when it’s a web wrapper and not truly native. 🤮 A company as large as Microsoft shouldn’t be leading the way with web apps that grind these incredibly powerful laptops to a halt by not even pretending to be efficient.

I’m using a 2026 work issued Lenovo E16 Core Ultra 7 (or whatever it’s called) with maxed RAM 32GB. Most of our crap is Teams, Chrome (so much chrome), and MS Office apps. Feel like a 10 year old computer and takes a whooping 5 minutes to settle down for use on first boot. It’s awful. And yes, I realize some of that is the company antivirus/malware/pleasedonthackme software loading and running in the background. It’s still pathetic in 2026.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Dj64Mk7 Avatar
Dj64Mk7
9 hours ago at 05:13 am
Anything to keep companies from having to suffer with lower profit margins…
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments