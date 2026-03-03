Third macOS Tahoe 26.4 Beta Now Available for Developers
Apple today provided the third beta of an upcoming macOS Tahoe 26.4 update to developers for testing purposes, with the update coming a week after Apple seeded the second beta.
Developers can download the macOS Tahoe 26.4 update by opening up the System Settings app, selecting the General category, and then choosing Software Update. Beta Updates will need to be enabled, and a free developer account is required.
macOS Tahoe 26.4 adds a new Charge Limit feature so Mac users can select a maximum charge level that ranges from 80 to 100 percent. Apple also brought back the Compact tab layout in Safari for those who missed the option in earlier versions of macOS Tahoe.
Apple silicon Macs who are running apps that still rely on Rosetta will see warnings about the upcoming end of support for Rosetta. After macOS Tahoe 27, Apple will phase out Rosetta support, and all apps will need to be updated before that time.
macOS Tahoe 26.4 will be released to the public in the spring after several weeks of beta testing.
