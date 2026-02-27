Skip to Content

Apple Asks Judge to Toss Fraud Claims Over Siri AI, Epic Compliance

Apple has asked a federal judge to dismiss a proposed class action lawsuit accusing the company of defrauding shareholders by overstating Siri's Apple Intelligence capabilities and misrepresenting its compliance with the Epic Games App Store injunction.

At WWDC in June 2024, Apple previewed two of Siri's most anticipated Apple Intelligence upgrades – personal context and onscreen awareness. The features were supposed to arrive as part of iOS 18 and were promoted the same year when launching the iPhone 16 models, but Apple is still working on them. In 2025, CEO Tim Cook acknowledged in 2025 that developing a "more personal" Siri was "taking a bit longer than we thought."

The delay led Apple to be accused in a March 2025 lawsuit of false advertising and unfair competition. But in a Wednesday filing in San Jose federal court covered by Reuters, Apple argued there is no proof executives knew at the time that either feature would be significantly delayed.

Apple's motion also pushed back on separate claims related to the Epic Games injunction, which required the company to let developers link users to external purchase options outside the App Store's 30 percent commission structure.

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers found Apple in "willful violation" of that injunction last year after the company introduced a new system that still charged developers a 27 percent fee on some external sales. A federal appeals court partially reversed her sanctions in December.

Apple said it never guaranteed its compliance procedures would be foolproof, and argued the fraud claims were unsubstantiated.

"It is no secret that Apple faced challenges and weathered ups and downs in its stock price in 2025, like many major companies," Apple said. "But plaintiff takes a massive and unsupported leap by claiming that securities fraud caused the temporary price drops."

The lawsuit covers shareholders who suffered losses between May 2024 and May 2025 and is led by South Korea's National Pension Service, the world's third-largest pension fund. Lawyers for the shareholders have not yet responded publicly to Apple's filing.

Apple plans to release a more personalized version of Siri powered by Google Gemini this year. It is expected to be part of iOS 26.4, which is currently in beta testing and should be released to the general public in March or April.

