Apple's Second Retail Store in Mumbai Opens This Thursday

Apple has previewed Apple Borivali, its sixth store to open in India, and the company's second store in Mumbai. The store opens on Thursday, February 26, at 1 p.m. IST.



The store is in Sky City Mall, a large new shopping and entertainment complex in Borivali East, located off the Western Express Highway near the Devipada Metro Station in the Khande Rao Dongari area of the city.



"We're thrilled to open Apple Borivali, and bring the best of Apple to life for even more customers in India," said Deirdre O'Brien, Apple's senior vice president of Retail and People. "We're so inspired by the creativity and enthusiasm of communities across India, and our dedicated team members are excited to welcome and connect with customers in this extraordinary new store, our second in Mumbai."

The store will have more than 70 team members to provide guidance and support for Apple customers, as well as providing retail services like Apple Trade In, flexible financing, safe data transfer, and Personal Setup. Like all Apple facilities, Apple Borivali operates on 100 percent renewable energy and is carbon neutral.

Apple has created a special Apple Music playlist to celebrate the new store, as well as special decorative wallpapers for iPhone, iPad, and Mac.

Apple's new Borivali store is the latest addition to its retail presence in India. The company opened its first two Indian stores in 2023 in Mumbai (BKC) and Delhi (Saket), then expanded to Bengaluru (Hebbal) and Pune (Koregaon Park), with a Noida location opening in 2025.

In the past, CEO Tim Cook and other Apple executives have remarked on the importance of India, which is home to the world's second biggest smartphone market. In 2020 Apple opened its online store in India, offering Indian customers a way to purchase products directly from Apple without having to go through an authorized premium reseller.