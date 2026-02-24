WhatsApp Working on Scheduled Messages Feature
WhatsApp developers are working to bring scheduled messages to the Meta-owned platform, reports WABetaInfo.
A scheduled message allows users to type a message and choose a specific date and time for it to be sent automatically. Telegram already has the feature, while Apple has offered a similar Send Later option in its Messages app since iOS 18.
While the feature is yet to be functioning in the latest WhatsApp beta on TestFlight, WABetaInfo shared an image showing a new Scheduled Messages option in a group chat info page. From here, users will apparently be able to view the number of messages they have scheduled and access options to manage them. The feature is expected to work for both individual chats and groups.
The ability to schedule messages is one of the app's most requested features, so this should come as welcome news to users. Currently, the only way to schedule a WhatsApp message is to use a shortcut workaround in Apple's Shortcuts app.
