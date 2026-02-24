1Password Getting More Expensive Starting in March

Popular password management app 1Password is set to get more expensive, with prices increasing on March 27, 2026. In an email sent out to customers today, 1Password said subscription prices will be going up $12 per year.



The individual plan will be $47.88, up from $35.88, while the family plan will be $71.88, up from $59.88. Pricing per month for the individual plan works out to $3.99 (up from $2.99), while the family plan will be $5.99 per month (up from $4.99).

1Password said that it needs to update its pricing to continue investing in new features and security updates.



Since 2005, 1Password has been on a mission to make security simple, reliable, and accessible for everyone. As the way people work and live online has evolved, so has 1Password. More recently, we've invested significantly in new features that make 1Password even more powerful and effortless to use, helping protect what matters most to you, including: Automatic saving of logins and payment details

Enhanced Watchtower alerts

Faster, more secure device setup

AI-powered item naming

Expanded recovery options

Proactive phishing prevention While 1Password has grown substantially in value and capability, our pricing has remained largely unchanged for many years. To continue investing in innovation and the world-class security you expect, we're updating pricing for [Individual/Family] plans, starting March 27, 2026.

Subscribers can expect the new pricing to take effect at their next renewal on or after March 27, 2026. Subscription renewals that happen before March 27 will have the current pricing.

In some locations, such as Europe, 1Password plans will be automatically canceled if customers do not approve the price increase.

Apple offers a free alternative to 1Password with the built-in Passwords app that it debuted as part of iOS 18, but the app uses iCloud and is limited to Apple devices and Windows PCs with the ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app. For those that need cross-platform support for use with Android devices, third-party apps like 1Password are the only option.