1Password Getting More Expensive Starting in March

Popular password management app 1Password is set to get more expensive, with prices increasing on March 27, 2026. In an email sent out to customers today, 1Password said subscription prices will be going up $12 per year.

The individual plan will be $47.88, up from $35.88, while the family plan will be $71.88, up from $59.88. Pricing per month for the individual plan works out to $3.99 (up from $2.99), while the family plan will be $5.99 per month (up from $4.99).

1Password said that it needs to update its pricing to continue investing in new features and security updates.

Since 2005, 1Password has been on a mission to make security simple, reliable, and accessible for everyone. As the way people work and live online has evolved, so has 1Password.

More recently, we've invested significantly in new features that make 1Password even more powerful and effortless to use, helping protect what matters most to you, including:

  • Automatic saving of logins and payment details
  • Enhanced Watchtower alerts
  • Faster, more secure device setup
  • AI-powered item naming
  • Expanded recovery options
  • Proactive phishing prevention

While 1Password has grown substantially in value and capability, our pricing has remained largely unchanged for many years. To continue investing in innovation and the world-class security you expect, we're updating pricing for [Individual/Family] plans, starting March 27, 2026.

Subscribers can expect the new pricing to take effect at their next renewal on or after March 27, 2026. Subscription renewals that happen before March 27 will have the current pricing.

In some locations, such as Europe, 1Password plans will be automatically canceled if customers do not approve the price increase.

Apple offers a free alternative to 1Password with the built-in Passwords app that it debuted as part of iOS 18, but the app uses iCloud and is limited to Apple devices and Windows PCs with the ‌iCloud‌ for Windows app. For those that need cross-platform support for use with Android devices, third-party apps like 1Password are the only option.

L
lolrepeatlol
24 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
so 1Password:
- forced everyone into subscriptions
- downgraded its Mac app from native to electron
- downgraded their iPhone app into a slow, confusing mess
- gave us “AI-powered item naming” (????)

and they’re asking for more money? lol no
Score: 17 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Y
Yimbaz
23 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Switched to Apple Passwords and never looked back.
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Digital Dude Avatar
Digital Dude
23 minutes ago at 12:22 pm
I have been with them since day one and have not found anything better, so I am staying on board despite the price change. For me, 1Password is like the Dropbox of passwords and more, and it handles everything I store there quite well. 🤷‍♂️
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JonneyGee Avatar
JonneyGee
18 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
I can’t imagine paying $4/month for something Apple offers for free. I get wanting a solution for people who use Windows computers, but for that price, just look up the password on your phone and type it on your PC.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Soba Avatar
Soba
17 minutes ago at 12:28 pm
I just received the email myself. I've been a 1Password user for years and the product has gotten noticeably worse, IMHO.

Raising prices 33% in one year is pretty bold.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
E
EngineeredAmbivalence
23 minutes ago at 12:23 pm
Still worth it for me, but the justification is weak.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
