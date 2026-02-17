iOS 26.4 Highlights Your Personal Hotspot Data Usage More Prominently
iOS 26.4 moves the feature to show how much mobile data connected devices have used via Personal Hotspot to a more prominent and easily accessible location.
Now available in Personal Hotspot settings below the "Maximize Compatibility" toggle, the functionality breaks down data usage by device, with non-Apple devices simply showing up as a group of "Other Devices." Total Personal Hotspot Data usage is also displayed.
Previously, the feature was buried in cellular settings. It may be particularly helpful to those with a data limit on their carrier plan.
iOS 26.4 is now available in beta to developers. A public beta will be released in the near future. Apple plans to release the update in the spring.
