Claude Sonnet 4.6 Brings Improved Coding, Computer Use, and Office Tasks
Anthropic today updated its Sonnet model to version 4.6, and the company says it is the most capable Sonnet model to date with upgrades across coding, computer use, long-context reasoning, agent planning, knowledge work, and design.
Claude Sonnet 4.6 is the default for users who have Free and Pro plans, and it has an updated 1M token context window.
Sonnet 4.6 improves consistency and instruction following for coding, it's better at computer use tasks, and it can complete office tasks that previously required an Opus model. Sonnet 4.6 has human-level capability for tasks like navigating a complex spreadsheet or filling out a multi-step web form.
According to Anthropic, Sonnet 4.6 has a "a broadly warm, honest, prosocial, and at times funny character, very strong safety behaviors, and no signs of major concerns around high-stakes forms of misalignment." It offers Opus-level intelligence at a more affordable price point, so it is practical for a wider range of tasks. Opus 4.6 is still the better option for agentic coding, agentic code use, and multidisciplinary reasoning, but Sonnet 4.6 offers measurable improvements over Sonnet 4.5.
Claude 4.6 is available as of today for all Claude plans, and Anthropic has also provided file creation, connectors, skills, and compaction to free users.
