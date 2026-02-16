Compact Safari Tab Bar Returns in macOS Tahoe 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4

The macOS Tahoe 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 betas that Apple released today reintroduce a compact Safari Tab Bar option for those who prefer that view option.



Apple removed the compact tab bar option with the launch of ‌macOS Tahoe‌ and iPadOS 26.4, but there were Mac and iPad users who missed it.

The Safari app on Mac and the Safari section of the Settings app on ‌iPad‌ both now feature an option to toggle on the Compact Tab Bar as an alternative to the standard Separate Tab Bar.

‌macOS Tahoe‌ 26.4 and iPadOS 26.4 are limited to developers right now, but Apple should release public betas soon. The software is expected to launch in the spring.