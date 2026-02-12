Apple Wins Third Jury Trial Against Optis, Avoiding Hundreds of Millions in Patent Damages

Apple did not infringe on any patents owned by Texas-based company Optis Wireless, a jury ruled today. In a verdict shared by Reuters, the jury decided that Apple did not infringe any of the five LTE patents that Optis sued over back in 2019. If Optis had won, Apple could have faced hundreds of millions in damages.



Optis Wireless initially won $506 million from Apple in a 2020 jury trial, but the damages were thrown out after Apple appealed because the jury didn't calculate damages with an understanding of fair and reasonable essential patent (FRAND) terms. A second jury trial was held in 2021 to recalculate damages, and the jury awarded Optis $300 million. Apple again appealed, and the appeals court vacated the $300 million verdict because the district court provided the jury with incorrect instructions.

Apple and Optis were sent back to court for a third jury trial, which leads to today's verdict. With the jury finding in Apples favor, Apple owes Optis nothing. In a statement to Reuters, Apple said it was pleased the jury rejected Optis's infringement claims.



"We thank the jury for their time, and we're pleased they rejected Optis' false claims. Optis makes no products, and its sole business is to sue companies, which it has done repeatedly to Apple in an attempt to obtain an excessive payout."

Optis is likely to appeal the ruling, sending it back to the appeals court again. Apple is also fighting Optis in the UK, where a UK court ordered Apple to pay $502 million. Apple appealed the decision and the UK Supreme Court will hear the case in June 2026.