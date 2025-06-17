Apple Saves $300 Million After Appeals Court Win in LTE Patent Fight

Apple today won a victory in its ongoing patent infringement litigation with Texas-based patent troll Optis, reports Reuters.



The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Federal Circuit today threw out a prior jury verdict that would have forced Apple to pay $300 million for infringing on standard-essential LTE patents owned by Optis.

When appealing the initial ruling from the Eastern District Court of Texas, Apple argued that the court had not fairly separated the different patent claims that it allegedly violated, and only asked the jurors to determine if Apple violated any patents. The federal appeals court agreed with Apple, and said that the district court ruling provided incorrect jury instructions and violated Apple's Seventh Amendment right to a jury trial on each patent infringement claim.

Apple and Optis will now return to court for another jury trial in the Eastern District of Texas.

The legal fight between Apple and Optis kicked off in 2019, when Optis claimed that Apple violated LTE patents owned by Optis. Optis was initially awarded $506 million in a 2020 trial, but after appeal, the damages were thrown out because Optis is required to license standard-essential patents under fair and reasonable terms and $506 million did not meet that obligation.

The $300 million award that was thrown out today was the result of a second jury trial in 2021 that also found in Optis' favor. As a patent holding company, Optis does not manufacture products, instead going after tech companies that may violate the patent portfolio that it owns.

Optis also filed infringement claims against Apple in the UK, and in May 2025, Apple was ordered to pay $502 million plus interest after it was found to have violated Optis' UK wireless patents. Apple is also appealing that ruling.