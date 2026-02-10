Apple, Google Commit to Fairer App Store Practices in UK

Apple and Google have agreed to a series of changes aimed at making their app stores fairer for developers, the UK's Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) announced today.



The concrete commitments come after the CMA found the two companies had a duopoly and designated them as having "strategic market status" in mobile platforms last October. The designation is not a finding of wrongdoing, but gives UK regulators new powers to demand specific changes to boost competition in the mobile market.

Under the agreed terms published by the CMA, both companies will ensure apps are reviewed and ranked on their app stores in a "fair, objective and transparent way," without discrimination against apps that compete with their own services. They also commit to safeguarding developer data collected during the app review process.

There are also requirements of Apple around the issue of interoperability. Apple must allow developers to more easily request access to iOS features and functionality, which could clear the way for third-party apps to better compete with Apple's own services.

"The commitments announced today allow Apple to continue advancing important privacy and security innovations for users and great opportunities for developers," Apple said in a statement given to Bloomberg.

The changes are set to take effect on April 1, pending a public consultation period that runs through March 3.

The CMA says it will closely monitor implementation and won't hesitate to impose formal requirements if the companies fail to follow through. Further measures are expected in the coming months that could include potential changes to how Apple's digital Wallet app operates.