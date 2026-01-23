Public Mobile Offering 60GB of 5G Data for $20/Month in Canada
Canadian carrier Public Mobile has launched a limited-time flash sale that offers 50% off its 5G Canada — U.S. — Mexico plans for a two-year period.
Here are the discounted plans available to new customers through January 26, with each also including unlimited calling and text messaging:
- 60GB of 5G data for $20 per month (regularly $40 per month)
- 80GB of 5G data for $25 per month (regularly $50 per month)
- 100GB of 5G data for $30 per month (regularly $60 per month)
Public Mobile says these discounted plans are available for new activations only. Existing customers were briefly able to switch to a 100GB plan for just $20 per month (down from $40 per month), but this is no longer possible as of writing.
You can use your allotted data while roaming in the U.S. and Mexico at no additional cost, but note that Public Mobile limits 5G speeds to up to 250 Mbps. And after the allotted amount, data speeds are reduced to a maximum of just 512 Kbps.
Public Mobile is a prepaid carrier, meaning that you pay upfront for your monthly plan, with no credit check required. You can cancel your subscription at any time.
As a Telus subsidiary, Public Mobile uses the Telus network in Canada. However, Public Mobile customers may be deprioritized in busy areas if necessary, and cellular coverage can vary based on your location. All in all, service might not always be comparable to a major carrier like Bell or Rogers, but your mileage may vary.
