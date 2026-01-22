Apple Accuses European Commission of 'Political Delay Tactics' Over App Store Changes

Apple claims the European Commission is refusing to let to implement App Store changes, instead using "political delay tactics" to levy unfair investigations and fines. Apple provided the statement to Bloomberg in response to MacPaw's decision to shut down alternative iOS app marketplace Setapp Mobile in the EU because of the complicated business terms that it has to deal with.





The European Commission has refused to let us implement the very changes that they requested. In October, we submitted a formal compliance plan and they have yet to respond. The EC is using political delay tactics to mislead the public, move the goal posts, and unfairly target an American company with burdensome investigations and onerous fines.

MacPaw plans to sunset Setapp Mobile in the EU on February 16, 2026. The company said it was shutting down the app because of "complex business terms that don't fit Setapp's current business model," but MacPaw did not go into further detail. Apple does indeed have a complicated fee structure in Europe, for both app marketplaces and the apps that are distributed through them. Apple allows for app marketplaces in the EU because of the Digital Markets Act, which is policed by the European Commission.

The European Commission is gearing up to blame Apple for Setapp's EU shutdown, according to information viewed by Bloomberg. "Apple has not rolled out changes to address the key issues concerning its business terms, including their complexity," the EC reportedly plans to say.

Apple says that it has not simplified its EU business terms as expected because of the European Commission's refusal to let it implement the changes.

Apple further claims that there is little demand for alternative app marketplaces in Europe, and the company said that it is not the reason that Setapp is shutting down.