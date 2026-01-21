Apple Pay Likely to Launch in India This Year
Apple Pay is set to go live in the Indian market by the end of 2026, according to a new report by Business Standard.
The service still requires regulatory approvals before it can go live in the country, but Apple is reportedly working with banks, regulators, and card networks to bring the payment service to India within the year, claims the publication's sources.
Once launched, Apple Pay is also expected to offer its Tap to Pay on iPhone feature, allowing users in India to make contactless payments at point-of-sale terminals via NFC. But before that can happen, Apple will have to negotiate fees with major card issuers for use of the payment gateway.
UPI dominates digital payments in India, but the report's sources say Apple is unlikely to pursue third-party application provider approval for that system in the near term. Last year, Cashfree Payments and Razorpay integrated Apple Pay to support international payments for Indian merchants.
Apple Pay launched more than 10 years ago, and is already available across 89 markets globally.
The timing comes at a good moment for Apple in India. The company recorded its highest quarterly shipments in the country during Q3 2025, reaching 5 million units and securing fourth place in the market for the first time, according to IDC data.
