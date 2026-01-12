Apple Opposes India's Plan to Access iOS Source Code

by

Apple and other smartphone manufacturers are resisting an Indian government proposal that would require them to hand over source code for security review, reports Reuters.

apple india
The proposal is included in a package of 83 security standards that India is considering as legal requirements, as part of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts to boost security of user data following increases in online fraud and data breaches in the country.

Beyond routine measures like notifying the government of major updates and storing security audit logs, the standards would force manufacturers to hand over source code to government-designated labs to check for vulnerabilities.

Apple, Google, Samsung, Xiaomi, and industry group MAIT have all reportedly objected, citing a lack of global precedent and concerns about revealing proprietary details.

The standards were originally drafted in 2023 but are only now under government consideration. Tech company executives are expected to meet Tuesday to discuss the matter.

IT secretary S. Krishnan told Reuters the government will address legitimate concerns "with an open mind," adding it was "premature to read more" into the proposals.

The country's IT ministry also said it "refutes the statement" that it is considering seeking source code from smartphone makers, despite the requirement appearing in the government documents reviewed by Reuters.

A ministry spokesperson told the news organization it could not comment further due to ongoing consultation with tech companies on the proposals.

Apple in December resisted an Indian government directive that would require all iPhones sold in the country to ship with a preinstalled state-run security app. The government ultimately decided not to make the pre-installation mandatory for manufacturers after protests from privacy advocates, political opposition, and industry pushback.

Tag: India

Popular Stories

Touchscreen MacBook Feature

Apple Is Expected to Launch These Four MacBooks in 2026

Friday January 9, 2026 8:17 am PST by
2026 could be a bumper year for Apple's Mac lineup, with the company expected to announce as many as four separate MacBook launches. Rumors suggest Apple will court both ends of the consumer spectrum, with more affordable options for students and feature-rich premium lines for users that seek the highest specifications from a laptop. Below is a breakdown of what we're expecting over the next ...
Read Full Article107 comments
iPhone Top Left Hole Punch Face ID Feature Purple

10 Reasons to Wait for This Year's iPhone 18 Pro

Thursday January 8, 2026 2:56 am PST by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models at the same time, which is why we often get rumored features months ahead of launch. The iPhone 18 series is no different, and we already have a good idea of what to expect for the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max. One thing worth...
Read Full Article75 comments
proposed unicode emoji 18%402x

Squinting Face, Pickle, and Lighthouse Among New Emoji Coming to iOS

Friday January 9, 2026 4:24 am PST by
The Unicode Consortium has published a draft list of emoji that could come to smartphones and other devices in the future. The list shared by Emojipedia outlines 19 emoji candidates under consideration for Emoji 18.0, which is expected to be finalized in September 2026. Among the proposed additions are a squinting face emoji, left- and right-pointing thumb gestures, a pickle, a lighthouse, a ...
Read Full Article80 comments
apple homekit ios 18 5

Apple Reminding Users of Pending Home App Upgrade Requirement

Friday January 9, 2026 10:08 am PST by
Back in late 2022 and early 2023, Apple rolled out a new architecture for its Apple Home platform to deliver improved performance and compatibility, although the rollout came with some hiccups that forced Apple to pull and later re-release the upgrade. Three years later, Apple is now on the verge of ending support for the old version of the Home architecture, which may result in access to...
Read Full Article85 comments
grok logo purple gradient

U.S. Senators Ask Apple and Google to Remove X and Grok Apps Over Sexualized Image Generation

Friday January 9, 2026 9:43 am PST by
In a letter to Apple CEO Tim Cook and Google CEO Sundar Pichai, U.S. Senators Ron Wyden, Ben Ray Lujan, and Edward Markey have requested that Apple and Google remove X Corp's X and Grok apps from their app stores over recent incidents of "mass generation of nonconsensual sexualized images of women and children." X has come under fire over the past week amid reports of Grok's AI image...
Read Full Article431 comments
iOS 26 Glass Feature

iOS 26 Shows Unusually Slow Adoption Months After Release

Thursday January 8, 2026 3:44 pm PST by
iOS 26 is showing unusually slow adoption among iPhone users months after release, according to third-party analytics. Usage data published by StatCounter (via Cult of Mac) for January 2026 indicates that only around 15 to 16% of active iPhones worldwide are running any version of iOS 26. The breakdown shows iOS 26.1 accounting for approximately 10.6% of devices, iOS 26.2 for about 4.6%, and ...
Read Full Article502 comments
iphone fold text

iPhone Fold to Pave Way for Thinner, Brighter Display on iPhone Air 2

Friday January 9, 2026 3:37 am PST by
The iPhone Fold will be the first Apple device to adopt a Samsung-made OLED technology called CoE (Color Filter on Encapsulation), which could make the display brighter and thinner than previous panels, reports The Elec. In a traditional OLED panel, a polarizing film sits above the display to cut reflections and improve contrast. The drawback is that this film also absorbs some of the OLED's ...
Read Full Article60 comments

Top Rated Comments

Dj64Mk7 Avatar
Dj64Mk7
28 minutes ago at 03:48 am
This sounds like a gross overreach of what government is supposed to be? I really don’t understand why India is like this, instead of trying to cooperate in the global economy?
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JulianL Avatar
JulianL
10 minutes ago at 04:06 am
"the standards would force manufacturers to hand over source code to government-designated labs to check for vulnerabilities".

Why would staff at a government-designated lab coming in cold to a huge code base be more likely to find vulnerabilities than Apple engineers - Apple engineers working in a environment where security/privacy is one of the cornerstones of how Apple positions itself in the marketplace?

I suppose one argument against that could be that people can miss things when reviewing their own work - don't be the only one proof reading your own copy - but when I was in the industry the places I worked at had mechanisms (group code reviews) to get other eyes on individual developers' new code before it was committed. I confess that I've no idea whether that is still standard practice in OS development teams but I'd hope that it is.

Apple also offers "potential maximum rewards of over $5M" (https://security.apple.com/bounty/) for people identifying vulnerabilities so that, plus Apple's access to the general bug reporting databases and analytics data coming off phones means that Apple has way more input data than some government-designated lab that presumably isn't paying big bucks for experts to try and find vulnerabilities and tracking device issues across the entire user base (at least for those users who have opted into analytics) in near real time.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
_apple_apple_ Avatar
_apple_apple_
36 minutes ago at 03:39 am
Anyone know if Jobs preferred domestic manufacturing/assembly? Fully-Automated? I know they tried JIT long time ago (it failed at that time).
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SPUY767 Avatar
SPUY767
20 minutes ago at 03:56 am
India is second only to China in IP theft. That's gonna be a hard pass for me.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments