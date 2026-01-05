CES 2026: Samsung Announces Glasses-Free 6K 3D Odyssey G9 Gaming Monitor

Samsung announced a refreshed Odyssey gaming display lineup for CES 2026, which includes five updated models with higher resolutions and refresh rates.



The new 32-inch Odyssey G9 is a 6K 3D display that doesn't require glasses to see the 3D effect. Samsung says the monitor uses real-time eye tracking to adjust depth and perspective in response to the viewer's position, providing a layered sense of dimension with no need for a headset.

The Odyssey G9 features a 165Hz refresh rate that's enhanced to 330Hz with Dual Mode, and 1ms gray-to-gray response time for minimal motion blur and ghosting. Samsung says that PC gamers will have access to an expanded lineup of supported titles with 3D effects created in collaboration with game studios, so it's unclear if the 3D functionality will be available for Macs.

Either way, games will not natively support 3D functionality, and game designers will need to optimize their games for the technology. The first games that will offer support include The First Berserker: Khazan, Lies of P: Overture, and Stellar Blade. According to Samsung, gamers can expect added dimensionality that enhances terrain, distance, and object separation compared to standard 2D gameplay.

Samsung's 27-inch Odyssey G6 display offers a 600Hz refresh rate enhanced to 1,040Hz through Dual Mode for competitive gaming. Players will be able to better track targets and see fine details during high-speed movement. The G6 is compatible with AMD FreeSync Premium and Nvidia G-Sync.

There are also several new Odyssey G8 displays, including a 32-inch 6K model with a 165Hz refresh rate, a 27-inch 5K model with a 180Hz refresh rate, and a 32-inch OLED model with a 240Hz refresh rate.

More information on Samsung's Odyssey display lineup can be found on the Samsung website. Samsung has not yet announced pricing for the new displays.