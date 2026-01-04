CES 2026: Govee Announces New Matter-Connected Ceiling and Floor Lights

by

Govee today introduced three new HomeKit-compatible lighting products, including the Govee Floor Lamp 3, the Govee Ceiling Light Ultra, and the Govee Sky Ceiling Light.

govee floor lamp
The Govee Floor Lamp 3 is the successor to the Floor Lamp 2, and it offers Matter integration with the option to connect to HomeKit. The Floor Lamp 3 offers an upgraded LuminBlend+ lighting system that can reproduce 281 trillion colors, and it supports 1000K to 10000K light temperature range.

LuminBlend+ is a color management system that offers accurate, true-to-life colors across any setting thanks to proprietary Gamma calibration. It supports an ultra-wide spectrum of lighting moods, and will be coming to additional Govee lights in 2026.

Govee's 21-inch Matter-compatible Ceiling Light Ultra has a 616-LED matrix that can render detailed patterns and scenes. Visuals can be created with up to eight distinct layers of motion, color, and shapes, plus there are 20+ presets to choose from. Govee says that it provides sufficient illumination for family areas while also offering a natural, true-to-life appearance across objects and skin tones. The light offers 5000 lumen brightness for spaces between 200 and 300 square feet, and there is a 2700K to 6500K tunable white range that can shift throughout the day.

govee ceiling light ultra
The 21-inch Sky Ceiling Light is meant to mimic natural daylight using a custom-engineered LED and gradient illumination to recreate sky tones from daytime blue to warm sunset gradients. It offers calming blue light that Govee says feels like looking up into a clear sky, with edge-mounted LEDs so that it looks like an architectural skylight. The light provides up to 5200 lumens of brightness, and it is designed to light spaces between 200 and 300 square feet. Like Govee's other lights, it supports Matter so it can be added to the Apple Home app.

govee sky ceiling light
Govee is also announcing AI Lighting Bot 2.0, which uses generative models to create lighting that is more "expressive, intuitive, and emotionally responsive." Light strips and permanent lights are able to react to mood or context in real-time and learn behaviors.

Graphic lighting can use AI Lighting Bot 2.0 to generate animated visuals, with the AI capabilities available across a range of Govee products.

A new DaySync circadian lighting feature is also being incorporated into Govee lights. DaySync matches indoor lighting to the time of day with preset options that automatically adjust brightness, color, and color temperature for more natural home lighting.

More information is available on Govee's website, with pricing and availability of the new devices set to be announced at a later date.

