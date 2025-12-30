Apple to Give Away Free Limited-Edition AirTag in Japan

Apple this week revealed its annual New Year Sale in Japan, offering Apple Gift Cards worth up to ¥38,000 alongside a free limited-edition AirTag for qualifying iPhone purchases.



The ‌AirTag‌ features a special engraving of a Daruma, a traditional Japanese talisman commonly associated with perseverance, good fortune, and the achievement of goals. The ‌AirTag‌ offer is limited to 65,000 units in total and will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

Customers can receive gift cards worth up to ¥12,000 for eligible ‌iPhone‌ purchases, up to ¥38,000 for Mac purchases, and up to ¥15,000 for iPad purchases. Apple Watch purchases qualify for gift cards worth up to ¥8,000, while AirPods purchases are eligible for gift cards valued at up to ¥12,000.

The promotion will run from January 2 through January 5 and is available through Apple retail stores and the Apple Online Store in Japan. The New Year Sale has become a recurring annual event for Apple in Japan, where holiday retail traditions differ from those in the United States and Europe.