Apple Tested a MacBook With the A15 Chip

by

An internal Apple kernel debug kit suggests Apple has tested a MacBook with the A15 chip, alongside a separate A18 Pro-based MacBook that appears to be closer to a shippable product.

a15 chip
The information comes from internal kernel debug kit files used by Apple engineers. The kit was accidentally released on Apple's website earlier this year, but it was quickly pulled after information started leaking out of it.

Within the Mac-related entries, there is a line that explicitly describes an unreleased MacBook configuration running an A15 chip. The row appears under a project label "mac14p" on a platform labeled H14P. MacRumors believes this A15 MacBook corresponds to the codename J267.

In the same dataset, there is also a separate MacBook entry tied to the A18 Pro. It has the identifier J700 and is described as using an A18 Pro chip with a "Sunrise" wireless subsystem attributed to MediaTek. Compared with the A15 test configuration, the A18 Pro MacBook entry reads more like a defined product configuration, since it is identified with a specific internal codename and accompanying subsystem details.

It is also highly unlikely that Apple would release a Mac powered by the A15 Bionic in 2026, almost five years after the chip was introduced. A MacBook with the A18 Pro chip would be markedly more capable, future-proof, and in-step with the company's current selection of chips.

The A15 MacBook was almost certainly used as an unreleased test platform ahead of widely reported plans to release a low-cost MacBook with an iPhone chip. The original Apple silicon Mac mini Developer Transition Kit featured an A12Z chip, but all Apple silicon Macs available to consumers have featured M-series chips.

Rumors suggest the low-cost MacBook will launch next year, featuring the A18 Pro chip, a 13-inch display, and silver, blue, pink, and yellow color options.

Top Rated Comments

thejadedmonkey Avatar
thejadedmonkey
18 minutes ago at 07:43 am

The only thing I am worried of is that they are going to use the A chips as an excuse to close down macOS for the cheaper models and eventually for all macOS. MacOs is probably a thorn in Tims side.
About 3/4 of the programs my wife used for school aren't available in the app store. This thing would be dead on arrival if it's locked down like an iPhone.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
ignatius345 Avatar
ignatius345
36 minutes ago at 07:25 am
Would love to see some bright, saturated colors again.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rappr Avatar
rappr
28 minutes ago at 07:33 am
It’ll be fun to see people that have thought they’ve needed huge amounts power in their laptops get by just fine with this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Kidseeghost Avatar
Kidseeghost
15 minutes ago at 07:46 am

About 3/4 of the programs my wife used for school aren't available in the app store. This thing would be dead on arrival if it's locked down like an iPhone.
I agree but shareholders are more important than costumers today (which is stupid) and we all know the App Store is Apples cash cow for services and they probably want the same thing for macOS. Right now the macOS App Store is a ghost town. Probably the one employee who mentioned that it will be DOA was kicked out of the meeting.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
BigJohno Avatar
BigJohno
7 minutes ago at 07:54 am
The sun will come up tomorrow.... I mean come on. Of course they tested this. They also built a Mac mini with an a12 lol. All the M series chips are A series chips at their core.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments