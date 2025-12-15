Apple Fitness+ Comes to 28 New Countries Today

Apple Fitness+ today expanded to 28 new markets in the service's largest international rollout since launch, accompanied by new language dubbing and a K-Pop music genre.



The service today became available in Norway, Poland, the Philippines, Sweden, Vietnam, Chile, Hong Kong, India, the Netherlands, Singapore, Taiwan, and additional regions, with Japan scheduled to follow early next year. The expansion increases total availability to 49 countries, with a full list available at the bottom of Apple's press release.

Hundreds of sessions are initially available with digitally generated voice dubbing in Spanish and German, with Japanese set to be added when the service launches in Japan. New dubbed episodes will be released weekly across all supported regions.

The new dubbing system uses a generated voice modeled on each of the 28 Fitness+ trainers' real voices. Users will be able to switch audio tracks after starting a session or set a preferred language in the Fitness app, which will automatically default to the dubbed version when available. Apple has not previously offered dubbed workout content on Fitness+, instead relying on subtitles for non-English markets since the service launched in 2020.

Apple is also adding a new K-Pop music genre to the service, which will be available across workout types. The new category joins existing genres such as Upbeat Anthems, Latest Hits, Hip-Hop/R&B, and Latin Grooves.

Prior to today, Fitness+ was already available in Australia, Austria, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, France, Germany, Indonesia, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Portugal, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Switzerland, the UAE, the UK, and the U.S.