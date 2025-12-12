Beats Teams Up With Streamer IShowSpeed in Kung Fu-Themed Campaign for Powerbeats Pro 2
Apple's Beats brand is teaming up with YouTuber and streamer IShowSpeed on a new Kung Fu-themed short film showcasing Powerbeats Pro 2 as "the most stable earbuds on earth."
Thanks to their flexible ear hooks, Powerbeats Pro 2 are popular with athletes and other active users who need the extra stability to ensure the earbuds stay in their ears.
The nearly five-minute short film features IShowSpeed traveling halfway around the world to train with a kung fu master, played by a longtime member of Jackie Chan's stunt crew, Paco Yick, to prove an internet troll wrong.
IShowSpeed is currently hosting a livestream premiere of the film, where he is giving away five "Master of Speed & Stability" kits that include an exclusive custom pair of Powerbeats Pro 2 and a movie poster.
