Opera Neon Browser Drops Waitlist, Adds Deep Research Agent

Opera today opened access to its agentic Neon browser, allowing anyone to subscribe to the app for AI power users. Opera Neon has been available in a closed "Founders" phase since it launched on October 2, but the waitlist has now been removed.



Costing $19.90 per month, Neon aims to go beyond traditional browsing by using AI to execute tasks directly within the browser. Neon can open and close tabs, compare information across multiple sources, and complete transactions on a user's behalf.

The service grants immediate access to top-tier models such as Gemini 3 Pro, GPT-5.1, Veo 3.1, and Nano Banana Pro. Complementing these models are the Neon Chat, Do, and Make agents, which are designed to autonomously handle complex tasks ranging from booking full travel itineraries to building websites, generating videos, and editing documents.

A new addition, the ODRA deep research agent, is designed for sustained, in-depth investigation. Its rapid "1-minute research" mode can gather and synthesize information on complex subjects while providing clear sourcing, offering a faster path to structured insight.

The browser competes with similar AI offerings from the likes of Perplexity (Comet Browser) and The Browser Company (Dia Browser). Opera Neon can be downloaded from the Opera website.