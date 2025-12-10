Mophie Releases New GaN-Powered Speedport USB-C Wall Chargers

Mophie today announced the launch of a new line of Speedport wall chargers that are powered by Gallium Nitride (GaN) for faster, more efficient power delivery.



There are several charger options with single, dual, and triple ports for powering laptops, tablets, smartphones, and more. Prices range from $15 to $100.

All of the Speedport chargers feature a similar design, adopting plastics made from 75 percent post-consumer recycled materials and foldable prongs for travel.

With the exception of the Speedport 67 with integrated cable, all of the new chargers are available for purchase from the Mophie website as of today.