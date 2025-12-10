Apple Pay Promo Offers 30% Off Mattel Toys

Apple has teamed up with Mattel for a 30 percent discount on Mattel toys when using Apple Pay to check out on the Mattel website. The discount is available for Barbie, Hot Wheels, Masters of the Universe, and other Mattel branded toys.



The ‌Apple Pay‌ deal is available from December 8 to December 14 at 11:59 p.m. Pacific Time. To get the discount, users will need to use ‌Apple Pay‌ for their purchase on the Mattel website, and enter the promo code APPLEPAY at checkout.

The deal excludes shipping and handling, gift cards, taxes, and Mattel Creations Memberships. There are no minimum or maximum purchase limits listed, so the deal should apply to all purchases made on the website through December 14.