Best Cyber Monday Accessory Deals on iPhone Chargers, Monitors, Headphones, and More

Cyber Monday is here, and as part of the event we're tracking great discounts on Apple-related accessories. If you're looking for Apple products, our dedicated post on all the Apple Cyber Monday deals available now covers every Apple device on sale right now. In this article, we're focusing on accessories for smartphones and computers, as well as a few extras like robot vacuums and more.

Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

Many of the deals shared below will be found on Amazon, but there are a few other notable sales at sites like Sonos, Sony, Samsung, and others that you'll find in our lists.



Twelve South

Twelve South's big Cyber Monday sale kicked off this week on Amazon, and you can find the year's best prices on BookArc MacBook stands, wireless charging stations, AirFly, and more. Our pick of the sale is the HiRise 3 Deluxe Wireless Charging Station, which can simultaneously charge an iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods, for $59.99, down from $149.99.

Sonos

Sonos is hosting its annual Cyber Monday sale, and this year you'll find up to 30 percent off the company's most popular devices. This includes the Arc Ultra soundbar, Move 2 speaker, and more.

All discounts in this sale have been automatically applied, so you don't need to enter a coupon code in order to see the final sale prices. We've collected all of the deals in the list below, but you can also find a few bundle discounts on sale on the Sonos website.



Sony

Sony is hosting a Cyber Monday sale with savings on the company's best headphones, speakers, sound bars, TVs, photography equipment, and more.

You can get Sony's popular WH-1000XM5 Premium Wireless Noise Canceling Headphones for $249.99 during this event, down from $399.99. There are also a few earbuds and other noise canceling headphones on sale with notable discounts, all of which have been applied automatically and do not require any coupon codes.

Be sure to head to Sony's website for the full list of deals. Most devices have an option for free pickup if you live near a Best Buy location that offers local pickup.



Anker

Highlights of Anker's Cyber Monday sale on Amazon include the 10,000 mAh Magnetic Power Bank for $29.99 ($19 off) and the popular 60,000mAh Power Station with Smart Digital Display and Retractable Light for $79.98, down from $149.99.



Beats

Amazon this week is discounting a collection of Beats headphones and speakers, including a low price on the Powerbeats Pro 2. You can get this new 2025 model for $199.95 in four colors, down from $249.99. This deal on the Powerbeats Pro 2 is being matched at Best Buy, along with a few other Beats deals.

This sale also includes major discounts on products like the Beats Pill, which has hit $99.95 on Amazon, down from $149.95. This discount is available in five colors of the Bluetooth speaker.

Additionally, Amazon has the Beats Studio Buds+ for $149.95, down from $169.95. These have up to 9 hours of playback (up to 36 hours with charging case), USB-C, active noise cancellation, transparency mode, and an IPX4 rating for sweat and water resistance.

You'll also find a few steep discounts on over-ear headphones, like the Beats Studio Pro at $169.95, down from $349.99. This is another all-time low price on this pair of Beats headphones.



Samsung

Samsung's Black Friday sale is now bleeding into Cyber Monday, and you can still find great deals on monitors, storage accessories, TVs, Galaxy smartphones, home appliances, and more.

Highlights from this event include quite a few models of The Frame TV on sale, including a new all-time low price on The Frame Pro models. You can get the 65-inch The Frame TV for $999.99 ($1,000 off), as well as The Frame Pro for $1,999.00 ($1,200 off).

For even more potential savings, eligible shoppers have the chance to get additional discounts through Samsung offer programs. These programs provide extra discounts for students, military, and employees of select businesses, and they provide up to 30 percent extra savings on Samsung's website, so be sure to check whether you're eligible for any of these programs.



Keep up with all of this week's best discounts on Apple products and related accessories in our dedicated Apple Deals roundup.