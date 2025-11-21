Apple has enlisted Google to promote new Apple TV series Pluribus, with a hidden message appearing when looking up the show's name with Google search.



At the top of the search interface after typing in "pluribus," you'll see a Pluribus-themed scrolling message: "What are you searching for, Carol?"

In the series, Carol is one of the only people on earth not infected with a mind-melding virus, and humanity as a collective is determined to make her happy. Part of that effort includes constant messaging.

The first four episodes of Pluribus are available now, with the fifth episode set to be released on Tuesday, November 25, likely due to the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday in the United States.

Pluribus requires an ‌Apple TV‌ subscription to watch, with the service priced at $12.99 per month.