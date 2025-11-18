Apple Settles With EPA After Hazardous Waste Violations at California Facility

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) today announced a settlement with Apple over claims of hazardous waste management at a semiconductor facility in Santa Clara, California.



Apple has addressed the hazardous waste management and air emissions issues, and is now in compliance with the Resource Conservation and Recovery Act, according to the EPA.

The EPA investigated Apple's facility after receiving a complaint about it, discovering that Apple had not properly labeled hazardous waste containers or controlled air emissions from a solvent waste tank, among other violations.

Apple fixed the waste management issues and installed a device to control air emissions. Apple is also paying a $261,283 penalty.

The facility is located next to apartment buildings in Santa Clara, and at least one resident complained of falling ill due to the emissions. Earlier this month, Apple spokesperson Sean Redding told SFGATE that Apple is committed to environmental protection. "The issues posed no risks to the environment and were quickly resolved, and we remain deeply committed to protecting the environment everywhere we operate," Redding said.