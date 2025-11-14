Belkin Recalls Auto-Tracking Stand Pro and Two Power Banks Due to Fire Risk

Popular iPhone accessory maker Belkin has issued a recall for three of its products, including the Belkin Auto-Tracking Stand Pro, the Belkin BoostCharge USB-C PD Power Bank 20K, and the Playa USB-C PD Power Bank 20K.



The Auto-Tracking Stand Pro has a model number of MMA008, the BoostCharge Power Bank has a model number of BPB2002, and the Playa Power bank has a PB0003 model number. Model numbers are located on the back or side of each product. The charging stand and both power banks were sold in black, while the Playa model was also available in white. Affected devices were sold on the Belkin website and through third-party retailers like Amazon, Walmart, Target, and Best Buy.

Belkin says that a manufacturing defect can cause the lithium-cell batteries in the devices to overheat, resulting in fire and burn hazards to customers. The recall is also listed on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

There were approximately 83,500 units sold in the U.S., along with 2,385 in Canada, but the CPSC does not include international sales. There has been one report of a fire in the United States, and 15 reports internationally. Two people received minor burn injuries, and property damage totaling $37,765 was reported outside the U.S.

Customers who own an affected model should stop using the protect, disconnect it from power, and contact Belkin. The devices should be kept in a safe, dry location away from anything flammable or anything that can damage the power bank, and they should not be placed in waste or recycling bins.

Belkin is offering full refunds or store credit, and is asking for copies of receipts and proof of ownership. An image of the product showing its serial number is required, and if a receipt is provided, the purchase price on the receipt will be refunded. If no receipt is available, Belkin will offer the average sales price for the model. Customers can also opt for a Belkin store credit worth 20 percent more than the average sales price of the device.