Satechi Launches New 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter

Satechi today announced the launch of a new OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter, which provides access to seven ports in a pocket-sized enclosure that's ideal to bring along when traveling.



The hub is similar in size to a hockey puck, and it includes a magnet so it can be attached to the back of a MagSafe iPhone or to a magnetic iPad case. Along with a USB-C port that offers up to 100W of passthrough charging, Satechi's adapter has the following ports:

HDMI 4K/60Hz

USB-A (5Gb/s)

USB-A (5Gb/s)

SD card reader (up to 104MB/s, up to 2TB)

microSD card reader (up to 104MB/s, up to 2TB)

Gigabit Ethernet

With the magnetic connection, the adapter can be connected to the back of an ‌iPhone‌ and used to access storage on an SD card or connected USB-A storage device. The adapter is compatible with iPhones, iPads, Macs, PCs, Android devices, and more.



For devices that don't have an included magnet, there is an adhesive ring to attach the adapter to the product, keeping it out of the way. Satechi includes a braided USB-C cable that wraps around the adapter.



Satechi's OntheGo 7-in-1 Multiport Adapter can be purchased from the Satechi website for $60.