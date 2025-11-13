Apple TV to Include MLS Games at No Extra Cost Starting in 2026

Apple plans to incorporate Major League Soccer (MLS) content into its Apple TV streaming service starting in 2026, reports The Hollywood Reporter. MLS will no longer be a separate subscription, and games will instead be available as part of the base ‌Apple TV‌ service.



As of now, MLS games are accessible through the MLS Season Pass, which is priced at $14.99 per month or $99 for the season. The MLS Season Pass will be eliminated for the 2026 season, and soccer fans will have access to games through the standard $12.99 per month ‌Apple TV‌ subscription.

The MLS board of governors will need to approve the new deal between Apple and the MLS, but the aim is to expand the MLS fanbase and make MLS content easier to access. Apple's services chief Eddy Cue said that Apple is "thrilled to bring MLS to more fans around the world" next season.

Apple recently established a deal for Formula 1 rights in the United States, and F1 races will also be available to all ‌Apple TV‌ subscribers as Apple works to increase its live sports content.