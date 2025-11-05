iOS 26.2 Adds Safari Search Engine Choice Screen in Japan Ahead of New Law

With iOS 26.2, Apple is adding a prompt that allows iPhone users in Japan to select a preferred search engine. As noted on Reddit, the option to choose a search engine comes up after installing iOS 26.2 for the first time.



‌iPhone‌ users in Japan can select from Bing, Google, DuckDuckGo, Yahoo Japan, or Ecosia, the same options available globally in the Safari settings. In most other countries, Google is the default search engine and there is no prompt to choose a different option when the ‌iPhone‌ first starts up.

While ‌iPhone‌ users outside of Japan can choose one of the other options, doing so requires going into the Safari section of the Settings app to make a change. According to court documents, Google pays Apple roughly $20 billion per year to be the default search engine on Apple devices, which helps to explain why Apple does not offer an up-front choice in most countries.

Japan recently established guidelines that say Apple has to present a neutral choice screen for selecting a search engine during initial setup, hence the new functionality. While Google is the dominant search engine in many countries, Yahoo Japan is widely used in the country.

iOS 26.2 also appears to include support for installing alternative app marketplaces in Japan, which is also required by the Japan Fair Trade Commission's Mobile Software Competition Act. Japan's new rules go into effect on December 18, 2025, which is around the time that iOS 26.2 will see a public launch.