Apple Releases iPadOS 26.1 With Slide Over Multitasking

Apple today released iPadOS 26.1, the first major update to the iPadOS 26 operating system released in September. iPadOS 26.1 comes six weeks after iPadOS 26.1.



The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update.

iPadOS 26.1 reintroduces Slide Over, a multitasking feature that was removed with the multitasking overhaul in ‌iPadOS 26‌.

Slide Over works alongside the window-based multitasking functionality in ‌iPadOS 26‌, so you can open up multiple app windows and still swipe over to quickly access a Slide Over app. Only one Slide Over app is supported at a time in iPadOS 26.1, and the feature is accessible by tapping on the green window resizing button and choosing Enter Slide Over.

iPadOS 26.1 also includes almost all of the new features that are in iOS 26.1, such as a toggle to reduce Liquid Glass transparency and Apple Intelligence support for new languages. Apple's release notes for the update are below.

- Slide Over lets you keep a window on top of other windows, and easily hide off screen when not in use

- Resizable windows in Slide Over let you choose your preferred size and aspect ratio Local capture

- Gain control is available for external USB microphones when recording with local capture

- Option to let you choose where local capture files are saved This update includes the following features and enhancements:

- Liquid Glass setting gives you the option to choose between the default clear look or a new tinted look which increases opacity of the material in apps and notifications on the Lock Screen

- Apple Music MiniPlayer swipe gesture to go to the next or previous track

- Apple Music AutoMix support over AirPlay

- New Camera setting to turn on or off Lock Screen swipe to open Camera

- Improved FaceTime audio quality in low-bandwidth conditions

- Communication Safety and Web content filters to limit adult websites are enabled by default for existing child accounts for ages 13-17 (Age varies by country or region)

- Discover new content, spatial experiences, and quickly access information about your device using Apple Vision Pro app, now available on iPad For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/100100 Some features may not be available in all regions or on all iPad models. To learn more, please visit:

https://apple.com/ios/feature-availability/ Software updates, like this one, add new features and improvements that may affect performance and/or battery life. To learn more, please visit:

https://support.apple.com/125039

