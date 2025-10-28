Samsung Shows Off Tri-Fold Smartphone
Samsung has been working on a smartphone with not just one fold, but two, and the first photos of the upcoming device surfaced today (via The Chosun Daily).
Image via The Chosun Daily
Samsung displayed the tri-fold smartphone at APEC 2025 Korea. The device is designed to transform from a ~6.5-inch smartphone into a ~10-inch tablet-style display. It will fold twice, rather than just once like the standard Galaxy Fold smartphones.
There was no opportunity for APEC attendees to try the smartphone because it was displayed in a transparent case, but The Korea Economic Daily was still able to share some details. The smartphone appears to be about 4.2mm thick when it's unfolded, and 1.2 to 1.5cm thick when folded up. Crease lines are said to be "barely noticeable."
Samsung could begin production on its tri-fold smartphone as soon as next month, and it is apparently going to be launching before the end of 2026. Samsung has yet to announce pricing, but analysts estimate that it could sell for around $2,800.
