iPhone 18 Rumored to Feature 50% More RAM
Apple's upcoming iPhone 18 could feature 50% more memory than its predecessor, according to Korea's The Bell.
With its latest iPhone lineup, the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max feature 12GB of memory. This is a significant increase of 4GB more their predecessors, largely driven by the demands of on-device artificial intelligence processing.
The iPhone 17 is the only new model to continue to feature 8GB of memory. It looks like that will change with the iPhone 18, with Apple reportedly seeking memory parity across all four models. Apple has apparently asked Samsung, a key supplier of RAM for the iPhone, to increase its supply of LPDDR5X chips for the next iPhone lineup.
Samsung's high-performance LPDDR5X launched in 2024 is only available in 12GB and 16GB configurations, making another standard iPhone with 8GB of memory unlikely. Apple is also said to be in talks with SK Hynix and Micron for additional mobile DRAM supply.
The iPhone Air 2, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and foldable iPhone are expected to launch in the fall of 2026, with the iPhone 18 and iPhone 18e following in the first half of 2027.
