IKEA Debuts Miniature NFC Phone Bed to Combat Nighttime Phone Scrolling

Earlier this month, IKEA debuted a tiny NFC-enabled bed that's meant to help smartphone users cut down on nighttime usage. The small "Phone Sleep Collection" is modeled after an actual IKEA bed, and it uses the IKEA app to monitor scroll-free sleep time.

Every phone bed comes with built-in NFC tech, making sleep effortlessly rewarding. Here's how it works:

- Download the IKEA UAE app.

- (For iOS users) When prompted, allow Motion & Fitness tracking.

- Place your phone on its bed and tap the notification to open the app.

- That's it. Your sleep time will track in the background (no counter will appear).

- Complete seven nights of seven-hour sleep, and earn your voucher.

Users who hit seven hours of scroll-free time for a week straight are eligible for an IKEA voucher.

Unfortunately, the tiny bed is only available in the United Arab Emirates, and it is a promotional item that IKEA is giving out when customers spend AED 750 or more in-person in IKEA, as long as the purchase includes an item from the company's Complete Sleep Collection.

IKEA's promotion has garnered quite a bit of attention, so it's possible that the company will expand the promotion to additional countries.