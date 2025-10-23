AT&T Targets T-Mobile in New Ad Campaign

AT&T today launched a new ad campaign that goes after T-Mobile, calling out the "litany of misleading and deceiving claims in T-Mobile's marketing."

AT&T's new ad features actor Luke Wilson, with Wilson calling T-Mobile the "master of breaking promises." AT&T points out that the BBB's National Advertising Review Board has recommended T-Mobile change its advertising 16 times over the past four years, though AT&T fails to mention that the NARB also found that some claims were accurate.

Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile often ask the National Advertising Review Board to investigate the advertising claims that their competitors are making, and all three carriers are regularly asked to make various changes as a result.

AT&T says that it covers 300,000 more square miles than T-Mobile, and that it had the fewest dropped calls in recent tests. AT&T claims that it is the first and only network to offer a guarantee for its wireless and fiber networks, providing "transparent communication" and proactive bill credits during outages.