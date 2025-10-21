Nomad Launches 'Stratos' Hybrid Titanium Apple Watch Band

Nomad today announced the launch of its latest Apple Watch accessory, the Stratos Band. Priced at $179, the Stratos Band is a titanium and FKM hybrid band that combines the benefits of titanium with the comfort of fluoroelastomer.



The band has outer links made from metal injection molded Grade 4 titanium, with compression molded FKM on the interior. The FKM is used to link the titanium pieces together, providing flexibility that's not available with traditional metal bands. The FKM material peeks through the rounded titanium links, adding visual interest, plus it offers space for ventilation to help with moisture evaporation and breathability.

Nomad's Stratos Band is available in silver or carbide (black) titanium options, with black, volt, or ultra orange FKM inside. A custom magnetic clasp keeps the band secure on the wrist, and there is an included tool and two half-sized links to adjust the length for a custom fit.

While the band is designed for the Apple Watch Ultra models, it is also compatible with all other Apple Watch models, including those dating back to the original Apple Watch.

The Stratos Band can be ordered from the Nomad website for $179 starting today.