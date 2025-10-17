iOS 26.0.2 Update for iPhones Coming Soon

Apple's software engineers continue to internally test iOS 26.0.2, according to MacRumors logs, which have been a reliable indicator of upcoming iOS versions.



iOS 26.0.2 will be a minor update that addresses bugs and/or security vulnerabilities, but we do not know any specific details yet.

The update will likely be released by the end of next week.

Last month, Apple released iOS 26.0.1, which includes the following bug fixes:

- Wi-Fi and Bluetooth may occasionally disconnect on iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models

- A small number of iPhone users may be unable to connect to a cellular network after updating to iOS 26

- Photos taken under certain lighting conditions with iPhone 17, iPhone Air, and iPhone 17 Pro models may include unexpected artifacts

- App icons may appear blank after adding a custom tint

- VoiceOver may become disabled for some users after updating to iOS 26

iOS 26.0.1 also patched a security vulnerability.