Apple's New Vision Pro Dual Knit Band Proves Popular

Apple introduced a new version of the Vision Pro with M5 chip this week, and it came with a Dual Knit Band that Apple says is more comfortable to wear for long periods of time. M5 Vision Pro buyers will get the new band automatically, but those who have an M2 Vision Pro also have the option to buy it separately.



It appears ‌M2‌ Vision Pro owners are eager for an accessory that makes the headset easier to wear, because the $99 Dual Knit Band is now backordered for at least a month. As of yesterday, new Dual Knit Band orders were delivering between November 7 and November 14, and wait times could get even longer.

There are some retail stores that may have the Dual Knit Band in stock starting next week, as the M5 Vision Pro will launch on Wednesday, October 22.

The Dual Knit Band is made from the same 3D knitted material as the Solo Knit Band, but it has a two-strap design. One strap fits at the back of the head as before, but a second strap goes over the top of the head for better weight distribution.

Apple also added tungsten inserts to the ribbed back loop for counterbalance and a fit that is supposed to improve balance and stability. Apple says that the Dual Knit Band is soft and breathable, with a Fit Dial to adjust each strap independently.

The Dual Knit Band is available in small, medium, and large sizes, and making a purchase requires using an iPhone's Face ID camera to find the right fit for your face size.