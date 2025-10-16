M5 MacBook Air Coming Spring 2026 With M5 Mac Studio and Mac Mini in Development

Apple plans to launch MacBook Air models equipped with the new M5 chip in spring 2026, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is also working on M5 Pro and M5 Max MacBook Pro models that will come early in the year.



Neither the ‌MacBook Pro‌ models nor the ‌MacBook Air‌ models are expected to get design changes, with Apple focusing on simple chip upgrades. In the case of the ‌MacBook Pro‌, a much bigger refresh is planned for either late 2026 or early 2027.

Apple is developing thinner, lighter OLED ‌MacBook Pro‌ models with touch screen capabilities. The late 2026/early 2027 refresh will mark the first design update to the ‌MacBook Pro‌ since 2021.

As for the ‌MacBook Air‌, it received a design update in 2022, though Apple did introduce a larger-screened 15-inch model in 2023. Rumors suggest the ‌MacBook Air‌ will get an updated LCD display in 2027, so design tweaks could come at that point.

Apple is developing new versions of the Mac Studio and Mac mini, with those machines likely to get M5 Pro and/or M5 Max chips as well. There are also two external displays that are in the works, at least one of which is a second-generation version of the Studio Display. It's possible that new displays could come out alongside upgraded desktop machines, but there is no word on when Apple plans to update the ‌Mac mini‌ and ‌Mac Studio‌.