Report: Apple Nearing Agreement With EU Over App Store Rules

Apple is nearing a settlement with the European Commission to resolve multiple antitrust investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), in a move aimed at averting escalating daily fines that could reach up to 5% of its average global revenue, the Financial Times reports.



Both Apple and Meta are reportedly in the final stages of talks with European regulators following a combined €700 million in fines issued in April 2025 for breaching the EU's flagship digital competition law. According to officials briefed on the discussions, both companies are negotiating changes to their business practices to ensure full compliance and avoid further penalties.

For Apple, the settlement discussions center on the European Commission's ongoing investigations into the App Store. Regulators previously found that Apple restricted developers from directing users to offers outside its platform, in violation of the DMA's anti-steering provisions. The company was fined €500 million in April and ordered to amend its practices.

In June, Apple announced several modifications to its ‌App Store‌ framework for the European Union, including allowing developers to promote alternative payment options and distribute iOS apps via external marketplaces for the first time.

European Commission officials told the Financial Times that talks with Apple remain ongoing over the company's new contractual terms for developers and whether they sufficiently remove barriers to fair competition. The Commission has sought assurances that developers are free to communicate directly with users about external pricing or promotions without facing additional fees or restrictions from Apple.

Under the DMA, designated "gatekeepers" such as Apple must not favor their own services over rivals and must allow fair access to their platforms. The law represents one of the European Union's most far-reaching efforts to curb the power of large technology companies. Violations can trigger substantial daily fines, potentially reaching billions of euros for repeat offenses.

Apple maintains that it is already in compliance with EU law and appealed the Commission's initial decision, arguing that the regulator's interpretation goes beyond what the DMA requires. The Commission is still collecting input from developers and other stakeholders on Apple's proposed adjustments.

Officials close to the discussions expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached soon. The outcome of the case is expected to have wide-ranging implications for the company's operations in Europe, influencing how it manages the ‌App Store‌ and more.