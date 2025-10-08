Report: Apple Nearing Agreement With EU Over App Store Rules

by

Apple is nearing a settlement with the European Commission to resolve multiple antitrust investigations under the Digital Markets Act (DMA), in a move aimed at averting escalating daily fines that could reach up to 5% of its average global revenue, the Financial Times reports.

european commission
Both Apple and Meta are reportedly in the final stages of talks with European regulators following a combined €700 million in fines issued in April 2025 for breaching the EU's flagship digital competition law. According to officials briefed on the discussions, both companies are negotiating changes to their business practices to ensure full compliance and avoid further penalties.

For Apple, the settlement discussions center on the European Commission's ongoing investigations into the App Store. Regulators previously found that Apple restricted developers from directing users to offers outside its platform, in violation of the DMA's anti-steering provisions. The company was fined €500 million in April and ordered to amend its practices.

In June, Apple announced several modifications to its ‌App Store‌ framework for the European Union, including allowing developers to promote alternative payment options and distribute iOS apps via external marketplaces for the first time.

European Commission officials told the Financial Times that talks with Apple remain ongoing over the company's new contractual terms for developers and whether they sufficiently remove barriers to fair competition. The Commission has sought assurances that developers are free to communicate directly with users about external pricing or promotions without facing additional fees or restrictions from Apple.

Under the DMA, designated "gatekeepers" such as Apple must not favor their own services over rivals and must allow fair access to their platforms. The law represents one of the European Union's most far-reaching efforts to curb the power of large technology companies. Violations can trigger substantial daily fines, potentially reaching billions of euros for repeat offenses.

Apple maintains that it is already in compliance with EU law and appealed the Commission's initial decision, arguing that the regulator's interpretation goes beyond what the DMA requires. The Commission is still collecting input from developers and other stakeholders on Apple's proposed adjustments.

Officials close to the discussions expressed optimism that a resolution could be reached soon. The outcome of the case is expected to have wide-ranging implications for the company's operations in Europe, influencing how it manages the ‌App Store‌ and more.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

contacos Avatar
contacos
42 minutes ago at 06:49 am

The EU needs to stop with their money grabbing overreaching policies and acting like they run the planet

Numbers speak for themselves:

https://econofact.org/factbrief/fact-check-has-the-economic-gap-between-europe-and-the-united-states-increased-in-the-past-decade
I guess that is where the culture gap shows. In the EU we do not feel the need to be the best at everything. For me success means a steady job that pays enough to save some money, where I can put the pen down at 5 pm (1 pm on Friday) and enjoy my 34 vacation days. That is success to me
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
40 minutes ago at 06:50 am

I guess that is where the culture gap shows. In the EU we do not feel the need to be the best at everything. For me success means a steady job that pays enough to save some money, where I can put the pen down at 5 pm and enjoy my 34 vacation days. That is success to me
In America we sadly don't have the luxury to be able to think this way. Here it's the hunger games and you better have a plan for your own retirement, healthcare, avoiding expensive low quality corporate food sources (look up Sysco), terrible car trapped quality of life, pathetic transit options, overpriced monopolized utilities, poor food, air and water quality regulations ... on and on.

Sorry. I forgot I'm supposed to say "best country in the world" before ICE busts through my door and throws me in the clink for not spouting approved propaganda.

(I'm American and live here - I can call it as I see it)
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jarman92 Avatar
jarman92
49 minutes ago at 06:42 am
Wowwwww, you're telling me that if regulators explain what their hopelessly vague law actually requires, then companies can and will comply with it? I'm shocked!
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
contacos Avatar
contacos
45 minutes ago at 06:45 am

Wowwwww, you're telling me that if regulators explain what their hopelessly vague law actually requires, then companies can and will comply with it? I'm shocked!
One could counter argue that it is nice from the EU to even give Apple a chance to talk about it. They could also be like "you didnt follow our law, here is your fine. do better next time"
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
44 minutes ago at 06:47 am
The EU can burn for all I care. They've created nothing but problems. They are expecting Apple to give away their ip (and future ip) to every other company out there for free because those other companies can't innovate & compete on their own merit all the while intentionally ignoring actual monopolies like Spotify because "it's not a Murican company".
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
chmania Avatar
chmania
32 minutes ago at 06:59 am

In America we sadly don't have the luxury to be able to think this way. Here it's the hunger games and you better have a plan for your own retirement, healthcare, avoiding expensive low quality corporate food sources (look up Sysco), terrible car trapped quality of life, pathetic transit options, overpriced monopolized utilities, poor food, air and water quality regulations ... on and on.

Sorry. I forgot I'm supposed to say "best country in the world" before ICE busts through my door and throws me in the clink for not spouting approved propaganda.

(I'm American and live here - I can call it as I see it)
I think your Northern neighbour has better options for life.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
