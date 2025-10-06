More Apple Apps Get Liquid Glass Redesign

by

Apple today updated its TestFlight and Apple Support apps, adding Liquid Glass designs to match the rest of iOS 26.

apple support app liquid glass
Both apps now feature Liquid Glass interface elements, such as more rounded buttons, floating navigation bars, and translucency in some areas. They also feature Liquid Glass app icons that look like multiple layers of glass stacked on one another.

TestFlight got an icon overhaul, and the new design features simplified propellers that work better with the Liquid Glass look.

TestFlight is an app that allows iPhone users to download beta apps from developers for testing purposes. Apple says that TestFlight also includes Accessibility improvements, including VoiceOver, Voice Control, and Larger Text.

testflight liquid glass
TestFlight also appears to include a new Tester Matching feature that helps users discover apps they might like to try based on their interest.

Apple Support is Apple's dedicated app for getting help with your devices.

Both apps are free to download.

