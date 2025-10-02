Apple Provides Fix for iMessage Activation Bug in iOS 26

Apple this week provided troubleshooting steps for iPhone owners who are unable to activate iMessage with a phone number in iOS 26.

iOS 26 Messages Feature 2 1
According to Apple, some customers might not be able to activate iMessage with a phone number if there is an inactive SIM or eSIM with the same phone number as an active SIM on the ‌iPhone‌.

Customers who are experiencing this problem will see a "Not Delivered" alert for sent iMessages, and iMessages won't be able to be received. Messages will be sent and received via RCS or SMS, and will have green bubbles instead of blue bubbles. Alternatively, iMessages might be sent using an email address instead of a phone number.

To get iMessage to work in that situation, users should remove the inactive SIM and attempt to reactivate iMessage. Deleting a SIM that's not in use can be done by going to the Cellular section of the Settings app, and deleting the inactive SIM if there are two displayed with the same phone number.

If the inactive SIM is a physical SIM, it should be removed from the ‌iPhone‌. If the inactive SIM is an eSIM, it can be deleted from the Cellular interface. After the inactive SIM has been removed, iMessage can be activated by going to Messages, tapping on Send and Receive, and tapping on the displayed phone number.

psxp
psxp
45 minutes ago at 09:46 am
so many bugs these days
Lizzard899
Lizzard899
46 minutes ago at 09:45 am
Sounds like too much work just fix it with another ios update. 26.0.2 perhaps.
Biro
Biro
24 minutes ago at 10:07 am
I'm still on 18.7.1… apparently with good reason. Nothing that iOS 26 offers is on my list of desired features. So it's not worth the trouble for me.
TJFDenver
TJFDenver
16 minutes ago at 10:15 am

I'm still on 18.7.1… apparently with good reason. Nothing that iOS 26 offers is on my list of desired features. So it's not worth the trouble for me.
Bro, upgrade to 26 and join the rest of us dumbasses
con2apple
con2apple
27 minutes ago at 10:04 am
I wrote comments saying it would be better to wait until iOS 26.2 in February. That way, Apple can first iron out all the bugs that they had to ignore due to the overly short “beta phase”.
I think I got over 50 thumbs down from the “community” and half a dozen comments saying I am a hater.

...
iOS 26 was released with WiFi and Bluetooth issues. iOS 26.01 still has problems with iMessage.
And who knows how many serious bugs there are that the major media outlets would rather not make headlines. Worldview, fan service... you know.
polyphenol
polyphenol
26 minutes ago at 10:05 am
There is a lot I like about the eSIM approach - but someone I know would need a new eSIM if they remove their delete one (e.g. in order to resolve issues) and would be charged for a replacement.
