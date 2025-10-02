Apple Watch and Mac Mini No Longer Advertised as 'Carbon Neutral'

by

As spotted by the French blog WatchGeneration, the Apple Watch and Mac mini are no longer advertised as "carbon neutral" products on Apple's website.

m4 mac mini carbon neutral
While the Apple Watch Series 10 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 were labeled as "carbon neutral," when paired with select bands, the product pages for the new Apple Watch Series 11 and Apple Watch Ultra 3 omit any references to carbon neutrality worldwide.

In August, a German court ruled the Apple Watch could no longer be advertised as "carbon neutral," after a local environmental group accused Apple of "greenwashing." Apple removed the label from its German website shortly after that ruling, and it has since dropped all mentions of carbon neutrality from its product pages worldwide.

Another notable example is the Mac mini, which is no longer advertised as "carbon neutral" on Apple's website. This change took effect worldwide following Apple's iPhone event in September, despite the Mac mini not receiving any hardware upgrades.

Apple previously told Reuters it planned to drop the "carbon neutral" label in the entire EU, ahead of a regulation banning such claims when they are tied to "net-zero carbon offset projects" or "carbon credits." Evidently, though, Apple has decided to remove the label from its product pages everywhere, including in the United States.

In a 2023 press release, Apple said each carbon neutral Apple Watch model met the following strict criteria: 100% clean electricity used for manufacturing and product use, at least 30% recycled or renewable material by weight, and at least 50% of shipments occurring without air transportation. Apple said these combined efforts resulted in at least a 75% reduction in product emissions for each model, and it said it would use "high-quality carbon credits" to address the "small amount of remaining emissions."

Apple said its carbon credits would primarily come from "nature-based projects that remove carbon from the atmosphere, like restoring grasslands, wetlands, and forests," including working with Forestal Apepu to develop fast-growing eucalyptus forests for timber production on deforested lands in Paraguay. However, some ecologists said these plantations can actually "harm biodiversity and require high water usage," according to Reuters.

Apple's plans for using carbon credits going forward are unclear.

Note: Due to the political or social nature of the discussion regarding this topic, the discussion thread is located in our Political News forum. All forum members and site visitors are welcome to read and follow the thread, but posting is limited to forum members with at least 100 posts.

Related Roundups: Apple Watch 11, Mac mini
Tag: Apple Environment
Buyer's Guide: Apple Watch (Buy Now), Mac Mini (Neutral)
Related Forum: Mac mini

Popular Stories

Tim Cook Rainbow

Apple Event in October? Here's What to Expect

Monday September 29, 2025 9:31 am PDT by
Apple's annual iPhone event is in the rearview mirror, but rumors suggest the company plans to release a handful of additional products before the year ends. Will there be another Apple event this October? We discuss the possibility below. Apple in October Apple's most recent October events were in 2021 and 2023. In 2022 and 2024, Apple did not host an October event. Instead, it...
Read Full Article63 comments
apple wallet drivers license feature iPhone 15 pro teal 1

Apple's iPhone Driver's License Feature Now Available in 11 U.S. States

Tuesday September 30, 2025 6:40 am PDT by
In select U.S. states, residents can add their driver's license or state ID to the Wallet app on the iPhone and Apple Watch, providing a convenient and contactless way to display proof of identity or age at select airports and businesses, and in select apps. Apple recently revealed that the feature would soon be available in North Dakota, and starting today, the feature has officially gone...
Read Full Article52 comments
maxresdefault

New iPad Pro With M5 Chip Leaked in Unboxing Video

Tuesday September 30, 2025 8:39 am PDT by
An apparent unboxing video for an unannounced iPad Pro with the M5 chip was uploaded to YouTube today by Russian channel Wylsacom. The same YouTube account leaked the 14-inch MacBook Pro with the M4 chip before it was announced by Apple last year, so this is likely a legitimate leak. Based on the box shown in the video, this appears to be a 13-inch iPad Pro with an M5 chip, 256GB of...
Read Full Article289 comments
space black mbp

Here's Every New Apple Product That Leaked Yesterday

Wednesday October 1, 2025 8:27 am PDT by
A handful of upcoming Apple products leaked yesterday, through a combination of YouTube videos out of Russia and U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) documents that were released, despite Apple's confidentiality requests. The leaked products include an iPad Pro with an M5 chip, as well as updated MacBook Pro and Apple Vision Pro models. All of these devices had already been rumored...
Read Full Article34 comments
fcc vision pro leak

FCC Accidentally Leaks Apple's Next Vision Pro

Tuesday September 30, 2025 3:48 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission (FCC) has seemingly confirmed Apple's work on an updated version of the Vision Pro headset. One of several documents the FCC shared today references an Apple-designed "Head Mounted Device" with a model number of A3416. An included image confirms the device is a Vision Pro. The FCC's uploads are transmission tests, SAR test reports, and...
Read Full Article95 comments
iOS 26

Apple Releases iOS 26.0.1 With Fixes for Wi-Fi, Cellular, and Camera Issues on iPhone 17 Models

Monday September 29, 2025 10:12 am PDT by
Apple today released iOS 26.0.1 and iPadOS 26.0.1, the first updates to the iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 operating systems that came out earlier this week. The new software can be downloaded on eligible iPhones and iPads over-the-air by going to Settings > General > Software Update. According to Apple's release notes for the update, iOS 26.0.1 addresses a bug that could cause aberrations in...
Read Full Article198 comments
macbook pro prime day 2025

FCC Leaks Upcoming MacBook Pro and More

Tuesday September 30, 2025 1:58 pm PDT by
The United States Federal Communications Commission has confirmed Apple's work on a new version of the MacBook Pro and several other products, leaking details on the devices ahead of launch. The FCC published documents that reference model numbers that do not correspond with existing devices. A3434, for example, references an unreleased MacBook Pro, while other numbers are likely for...
Read Full Article63 comments
Apple MacBook Pro M4 hero

New MacBook Pro Nears Mass Production, But Four Bigger Upgrades Expected Next Year

Sunday September 28, 2025 2:08 pm PDT by
Apple's next MacBook Pro models will enter mass production soon, according to the latest information shared by Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said he continues to believe the new MacBook Pro models will be released at some point between late 2025 and the first quarter of 2026, meaning they should be available to order by March at the latest. Apple often...
Read Full Article216 comments
iOS 26

Apple Continues to Prepare iOS 26.0.1 With Multiple Bug Fixes Expected

Sunday September 28, 2025 1:30 pm PDT by
Apple is preparing to release iOS 26.0.1, according to a private account on X with a proven track record of sharing information about future iOS versions. The account initially said iOS 26.0.1 would have a build number of 23A350, but they now expect the update to have a build number of 23A355. This suggests that the software update will include more bug fixes or changes than initially...
Read Full Article129 comments
Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple Working on All-New Operating System

Thursday September 25, 2025 1:11 pm PDT by
Apple is developing an all-new operating system codenamed "Charismatic," according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple smart home hub concept based on rumors This is likely Apple's long-rumored "homeOS" operating system. In a report last month, Gurman said both Apple's rumored smart home hub in 2026 and tabletop robot in 2027 will run the new operating system. He said the software platform ...
Read Full Article

Top Rated Comments

Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
15 minutes ago at 12:01 pm
Mother Nature is mad and will destroy the Apple Park.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
F23 Avatar
F23
13 minutes ago at 12:03 pm
Apple Intelligence is carbon neutral though, right Tim?

Since it does absolutely nothing.
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
t0rqx Avatar
t0rqx
12 minutes ago at 12:04 pm
Another day. Another lie.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments