iPad Mini 8 Rumors: Everything We Know So Far

Apple's eighth-generation iPad mini is likely to arrive next year, so here's what to expect.



The current ‌iPad mini‌ came out in 2024, with the main upgrade over the previous version being the A17 Pro chip and Apple Intelligence support. The previous generation introduced a complete redesign and the A15 Bionic chip.

In August, Apple mistakenly shared code that revealed key information about the next-generation ‌iPad mini‌ with the codename J510/J511: The device features the A19 Pro chip, which is used in the iPhone Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ Max.

The current ‌iPad mini‌ uses a version of the A17 Pro chip from the iPhone 15 Pro with a five-core GPU. The A19 Pro used in the ‌iPhone Air‌ also has a five-core GPU, as opposed to the full six-core version in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, so it seems likely that this binned version of the chip will be the one used in the next ‌iPad mini‌.

No other new features or changes are likely beyond some refreshed color options. The ‌iPad mini‌ is essentially a smaller version of the iPad Air, which has only seen minor improvements such as chip upgrades since its redesign in 2020. Apple is reportedly working on more substantial upgrades such as an OLED display for future models in 2026 or 2027.

There are no specific rumors about when the next ‌iPad mini‌ will be released, but a launch alongside new ‌iPad Air‌ models in the first half of next year seems likely.