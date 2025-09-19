Review: A Week With the iPhone 17

by

It's iPhone launch day, and MacRumors videographer Dan Barbera is here to tell you why the iPhone 17 is the best ‌iPhone‌ that Apple has to offer this year. Dan has been using the ‌iPhone 17‌ for the last week, and he has some thoughts on feature set and value.

The ‌iPhone 17‌ is still priced starting at $799, but this year, it has some features that were previously limited to the Pro models. It supports 120Hz ProMotion refresh rates for smoother scrolling and video, and Always-On display technology.

It has a larger 6.3-inch display that matches the size of the iPhone 17 Pro, and it has a faster A19 chip. It's not quite as good as the A19 Pro in the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models, but it's more than fast enough for everyday use. You do get 4GB less RAM, but the ‌iPhone 17‌ still works with Apple Intelligence and supports all of the same AI features as the other ‌iPhone 17‌ models.

The front glass is more durable and less prone to scratching, and you get two camera lenses, which is one more lens than you get with the iPhone Air. The ‌iPhone 17‌ has Wide and Ultra Wide cameras, but it lacks the Telephoto that comes with the ‌iPhone 17 Pro‌ models. The Ultra Wide camera is the same 48-megapixel camera that was added to the iPhone 16 Pro models last year, and this is the first time the ‌iPhone 17‌ has had two 48-megapixel lenses.

You do get the same 18-megapixel front-facing camera that's in the Pro models. It supports taking selfies in portrait or landscape mode without having to rotate your phone, which is a neat feature. There's also dual capture, so you can record with the front and rear cameras at the same time.

Battery life is up, and you get up to 30 hours, which is eight hours more than the iPhone 16. Charging is faster too, and with a 40W adapter, you can charge to 50 percent in 20 minutes.

At $799, the ‌iPhone 17‌ offers quite a few pro-level features, which makes it a steal for the price. It's definitely worth considering if you're upgrading from an older phone.

Top Rated Comments

wanha Avatar
wanha
23 minutes ago at 05:23 am
Maybe the video is different (I didn't watch it), but this article at least reads more like a list of features rather than a personal account of what the 17 has actually been like to use
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
raybo Avatar
raybo
6 minutes ago at 05:40 am
If you're going to keep the phone for over 3 years, for an extra $300, get the 17 Pro with 4gb more RAM, a faster Pro chip, better battery life and extra lens. The "Apple Intelligence" we have now won't be the same in 3 years. If the additional 4gb of RAM was not necessary, why do the Air and 17 Pro models have 12gb? Does Apple ever add anything extra if it's not needed?
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
EugW Avatar
EugW
20 minutes ago at 05:25 am
The iPhone 17 is the best value in the iPhone 17 series by a long shot, and I say that as someone who has ordered the iPhone 17 Pro Max.

I bought the 16e for my kid several months back, because I felt its value at the lower price range was better than the iPhone 15 and the iPhone 16. The iPhone 15 had too many compromises, and the iPhone 16 was considerably more expensive than the 16e. However, if I were buying today, even with the new reduced price of the iPhone 16, I'd choose the iPhone 17 over both the 16 and 16e.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
