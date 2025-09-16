Mophie Launches New Qi2 Wireless Chargers

Mophie today announced the launch of four new Qi2 wireless chargers that can charge MagSafe-compatible iPhones at up to 15W.



The $60 Powerstation Wireless Slim has an ultra-thin design that's meant to provide extra power without adding too much bulk. It has a 5,000 mAh battery and also includes a 20W USB-C power delivery port for wired charging. It's just 9mm thick, so it pairs well with the iPhone Air or any of Apple's new iPhone 17 models.

Mophie also has a version of the Slim with a built-in stand that is able to rotate 180 degrees, making it ideal for watching videos in either portrait or landscape mode. It is priced at $70, and is 11mm thick to accommodate the stand.

The $80 Powerstation Wireless has a larger 10,000 mAh capacity, but a thicker design than the slim model at 15mm. It too includes a 20W USB-C port for faster wired charging. The $90 Powerstation Wireless with Stand is 2mm thicker, coming in at 17mm, plus it supports 30W wired charging.

Mophie's new wireless chargers can be purchased from the Mophie website or from Amazon.