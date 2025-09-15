Here's When iOS 26 Rolls Out Today in Every Time Zone

Today's the day. Apple is about to release iOS 26, which will deliver the biggest redesign since iOS 7 and bring a range of new features and improvements to iPhones worldwide. It's Apple's biggest software update of the year, and Apple announced at last week's iPhone event that it will be releasing iOS 26 sometime today – Monday, September 15.



Based on past releases, the update is likely to drop at around 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time/1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. Apple's own websites for countries around the world also suggest a 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time release, with Apple's site for India listing a September 15 launch while the company's Indonesian page lists a September 16 release, pointing to a narrow window around 10:00 a.m. Pacific to line up with time zone differences.

To give iPhone users globally an idea of when iOS 26 should become available as an over-the-air update, we've compiled the below list of time zone conversions for several countries. This list isn't exhaustive, so please verify the exact time for your specific location, and bear in mind that there could always be a delay as Apple prepares its servers for rollout.



Australia West - 1:00 a.m. AWST (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. AWST (Tues) Australia East - 3:00 a.m. AEST (Tues)

- 3:00 a.m. AEST (Tues) Austria - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Belgium - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Brazil East - 2:00 p.m. BRT

- 2:00 p.m. BRT Canada West - 10:00 a.m. PDT

- 10:00 a.m. PDT Canada East - 1:00 p.m. EDT

- 1:00 p.m. EDT China - 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues) Denmark - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Finland - 8:00 p.m. EEST

- 8:00 p.m. EEST France - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Germany - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Guernsey - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Hong Kong - 1:00 a.m. HKT (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. HKT (Tues) India - 10:30 p.m. IST

- 10:30 p.m. IST Indonesia West - midnight WIB (Tues)

- midnight WIB (Tues) Ireland - 6:00 p.m. IST

- 6:00 p.m. IST Isle of Man - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST Italy - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Japan - 2:00 a.m. JST (Tues)

- 2:00 a.m. JST (Tues) Jersey - 6:00 p.m. BST

Luxembourg - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Netherlands - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST New Zealand - 5:00 a.m. NZST (Tues)

- 5:00 a.m. NZST (Tues) Norway - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Portugal - 6:00 p.m. WEST

- 6:00 p.m. WEST Puerto Rico - 1:00 p.m. AST

- 1:00 p.m. AST Saudi Arabia - 8:00 p.m. AST

- 8:00 p.m. AST Singapore - 1:00 a.m. SGT (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. SGT (Tues) South Korea - 2:00 a.m. KST (Tues)

- 2:00 a.m. KST (Tues) Spain - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Sweden - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Switzerland - 7:00 p.m. CEST

- 7:00 p.m. CEST Taiwan - 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues)

- 1:00 a.m. CST (Tues) UAE - 9:00 p.m. GST

- 9:00 p.m. GST United Kingdom - 6:00 p.m. BST

- 6:00 p.m. BST United States West - 10:00 a.m. PDT

- 10:00 a.m. PDT United States Mountain - 11:00 a.m. MDT

- 11:00 a.m. MDT United States Central - noon CDT

- noon CDT United States East - 1:00 p.m. EDT

- 1:00 p.m. EDT US Virgin Islands - 1:00 p.m. AST

Be Prepared to Wait

When iOS 26 and iPadOS 26 become available as an over-the-air update, make sure your device is fully charged before you start the process over Wi-Fi, as it may take some time to complete. To check that the update is available, go to Settings ➝ General ➝ Software Update, and wait a moment for your device to contact Apple's servers. If you're in no rush, you can wait for iOS 26 to be delivered to your iPhone when you next plug it into your computer.

On that note, a word of caution: During the initial rollout of major software updates like iOS 26, Apple users may experience slower download speeds and sluggish performance when trying to update their devices. This is largely due to the high demand on Apple's servers, as millions of users worldwide attempt to download the update simultaneously.

The surge in traffic can overwhelm network capacity, leading to delays in downloading or installing the update. To avoid these potential issues, you may want to wait a day or two before installing the update, allowing server congestion to subside and ensuring a smoother upgrade experience.